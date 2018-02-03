Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Crime News

3 cops under investigation, all remain on active duty

February 6, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Three police officers are currently under investigation by the Professional Standards Unit in two separate probes stemming from incidents last week.
However, the RCIPS confirmed today (6 February) those officers remain on active duty while the investigations continue.
An RCIPS spokesperson confirmed two officers are under investigation by the PSU for last week’s arrest of pregnant mother Crystal Barnes in Bodden Town. She claims she was manhandled by officers when they came to her home to execute a warrant.
The RCIPS said another officer is under investigation for an incident at the Edna Moyle Primary School where the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration during the school’s career day activities.
Now the RCIPS said there’s no set timeframe for the completion of these two investigations.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: