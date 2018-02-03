3 cops under investigation, all remain on active duty

Three police officers are currently under investigation by the Professional Standards Unit in two separate probes stemming from incidents last week.

However, the RCIPS confirmed today (6 February) those officers remain on active duty while the investigations continue.

An RCIPS spokesperson confirmed two officers are under investigation by the PSU for last week’s arrest of pregnant mother Crystal Barnes in Bodden Town. She claims she was manhandled by officers when they came to her home to execute a warrant.

The RCIPS said another officer is under investigation for an incident at the Edna Moyle Primary School where the probes on a taser were accidentally released, breaking the skin on a child at the demonstration during the school’s career day activities.

Now the RCIPS said there’s no set timeframe for the completion of these two investigations.

