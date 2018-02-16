Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Culture News

51st Agriculture Show steeped in Caymanian culture

February 15, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Thousands came out Wednesday (14 February) for the 51st annual Agriculture Show.

From livestock to crafts to showing off some of the best produce Cayman has produced, it’s a day to celebrate all things agriculture and all things Caymanian. 

“I believe I probably went to the very first Agriculture Show when we were children, high school children,” vendor Deanna Lookloy said. “Our school was behind what is now the public library. That’s where the shows used to be held. So in the ’60s — we were in high school then — we would go to all the shows. I didn’t remember any earlier ones than when I was say 11, 12, yeah. So this is a part of us, a part of our tradition, really. And I like to be here.” 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: