51st Agriculture Show steeped in Caymanian culture

Thousands came out Wednesday (14 February) for the 51st annual Agriculture Show.

From livestock to crafts to showing off some of the best produce Cayman has produced, it’s a day to celebrate all things agriculture and all things Caymanian.

“I believe I probably went to the very first Agriculture Show when we were children, high school children,” vendor Deanna Lookloy said. “Our school was behind what is now the public library. That’s where the shows used to be held. So in the ’60s — we were in high school then — we would go to all the shows. I didn’t remember any earlier ones than when I was say 11, 12, yeah. So this is a part of us, a part of our tradition, really. And I like to be here.”

