6th Annual Red Sky at Night is back

February 16, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Red Sky at Night is in its 6th year and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) is gearing up for what they say could be the biggest one yet. Red Sky at Night is a part of Cayfest and is put on ever year by the CNCF. Programmes Manager, Patrice Beersingh says big things are on the horizon.  She said, “We shut the grounds down and Red Sky is a culmination of all artistic disciplines music theatre, film, culinary, visual arts, acrobatics.” She said people can expect what they already love about Red Sky at Night plus new performances that they have not have seen before Red Sky at Night is happening on the grounds of the Harquail Theatre on March the 3rd starting at 4 pm.

