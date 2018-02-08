8 appointed to Public Lands Commission

Eight people now sit on the new Public Lands Commission.

The group is charged with regulating use of public land, including beach access.

The commission includes Director of Lands and Survey Rupert Vasquez, Tourism Chief Officer Stran Bodden, Tourism Attraction Board Chair Carla Reid, J. Robert Bodden, Teddie Ebanks, Christina Mctaggart-Pineda, Ezmie Smith and Temple Cleveland Tatum.

It’s set to respond to complaints over misuse of public land and can apply to Grand Court for settlement of public rights of way access disputes.

Government says the 2017 Beach Access Report will shortly be released to the commission and the general public.

Cayman 27 requested that document through an FOI request. It was denied. The matter is before the Ombudsman’s Office.

