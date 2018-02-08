Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

8 appointed to Public Lands Commission

February 1, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Eight people now sit on the new Public Lands Commission.

The group is charged with regulating use of public land, including beach access.

The commission includes Director of Lands and Survey Rupert Vasquez,  Tourism Chief Officer Stran Bodden, Tourism Attraction Board Chair Carla Reid, J. Robert Bodden, Teddie Ebanks, Christina Mctaggart-Pineda, Ezmie Smith and Temple Cleveland Tatum.

It’s set to respond to complaints over misuse of public land and can apply to Grand Court for settlement of public rights of way access disputes.

Government says the 2017 Beach Access Report will shortly be released to the commission and the general public.

Cayman 27 requested that document through an FOI request. It was denied. The matter is before the Ombudsman’s Office.

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: