A Hell of a deal: Devil’s Hangout goes up for sale

A West Bay tourism landmark is going up for sale…

86 year old Ivan Farrington, affectionately known as ‘the devil’ told Cayman 27 he’s not exactly hanging up his red cape and horns. He said at more than 80 years old, it’s time for him to sell the Devil’s Hangout gift shop, and focus on other things.

And of course, he told Cayman 27 he’s willing to make the right buyer a hell of a deal.

“If you notice, I’m not giving it away, I’m selling it, so the price is still up there, and we can talk about it,” said Mr. Farrington.

For anyone hoping to place a bid on the Devil’s Hangout, Mr. Farrington said his asking price for the shop and the little pink house on the lot is a cool $8 million.

