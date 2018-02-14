Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
A Hell of a deal: Devil’s Hangout goes up for sale

February 13, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A West Bay tourism landmark is going up for sale…

Ivan Farrington, AKA the Devil, shows a group of Ohio tourists a ‘hell of a time’

86 year old Ivan Farrington, affectionately known as ‘the devil’ told Cayman 27 he’s not exactly hanging up his red cape and horns. He said at more than 80 years old, it’s time for him to sell the Devil’s Hangout gift shop, and focus on other things.

And of course, he told Cayman 27 he’s willing to make the right buyer a hell of a deal.

“If you notice, I’m not giving it away, I’m selling it, so the price is still up there, and we can talk about it,” said Mr. Farrington.

For anyone hoping to place a bid on the Devil’s Hangout, Mr. Farrington said his asking price for the shop and the little pink house on the lot is a cool $8 million.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

