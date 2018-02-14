Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Aimed at battling mental illness impacting children, Alex Panton Foundation launches

February 13, 2018
Kevin Morales
A non-for-profit organisation launched over the weekend aimed at raising awareness about mental illness impacting young people.

The Alex Panton Foundation is named after the young man who took his own life after battling depression.

Saturday’s (10 February) symposium featured several speakers as well as mental health service providers.

They focused on addressing children’s needs and how to seek help.

“In general, it’s a great way to raise awareness and shine a light on those who aren’t able to seek help,” The Wellness Centre’s Nathan Whittaker said. “Allows them to come experience people who are willing to help them, show them the way if need be.”

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

