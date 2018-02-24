Anastasia Watson sentenced to 1 year

A court sentences a woman convicted of causing the death of her friend in a drunken car crash to a year in jail today (23 February.)
Anastasia Watson last year pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
It stems from a 2015 crash in North Side where she was driving a car that slammed into a wall and killed Kimberly Bush.
Ms. Watson was found to be drunk at the time.
In Grand Court today Justice Philip St. John Stevens also disqualified Ms. Watson’s license for 3 years.
Justice St. John-Stevens added that drivers must understand when driving, you are in charge of an object and if mismanaged it becomes a dangerous one.
