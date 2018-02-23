Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Anastasia Watson to face sentencing for accident that caused death of Kimberley Bush

February 22, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Anastasia Watson, the driver involved in the North Side crash that killed 23-year-old Kimberley Bush nearly 3 years ago, faces sentencing tomorrow (23 February.)

Ms. Watson was scheduled to be sentenced today (22 February) however, the matter was postponed twice this morning before being adjourned to tomorrow.

Ms. Watson was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and death by drunk driving following the April 2015 crash.

She suffered a broken leg and bruising to her body in that crash.

