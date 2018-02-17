Antibiotic resistance is not mosquitoes fault says Ministry of Health

Cayman’s Health Ministry today refutes one Florida based doctor’s claims that genetically modified mosquitoes spread antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Last week Dr. John Norris told Cayman 27 he came to that conclusion after reviewing data from the ministry.

But health leaders here say that is an inaccurate and misleading judgement.

Acting medical officer of health doctor Samuel Williams-Rodriguez says the health ministry’s data on genetically modified mosquitoes does not point to a spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

“I think he had misinterpreted the data and we were concerned that the conclusion he arrived on that day they were not accurate,” said Dr. Williams-Rodriguez.

His comments come a week after Florida based doctor John Norris said data collected by Cayman’s health ministry shows the mosquito may be doing just that.

“He is suggesting from the data that he received from us that there’s an increase in resistance in tetracycline in the area of West Bay,” said Dr. Williams-Rodriguez.

The ministry of health says there’s no way to confirm the genetically modified mosquitoes released in West Bay are the cause.

Dr. Williams-Rodriguez says, “There’s no way to see that also the release of the gm mosquitoes in the West Bay area was in 2016 the data that we provided to him was for the last 5 years.”

An antibiotic resistance is not a new issue says the ministry of health, adding there can be multiple causes.

“Most common causes are the misuse of the antibiotics by the public and by the health care provider its not a big prole here in Cayman but in other countries the use of antibiotics in feeds in animals is also a major cause of antimicrobial resistance,”

The antibiotic tetracycline is a bit outdated so resistance to its effects should be no worry to the public.

“We are aware and concerned of antimicrobial resistance but we have no particular concern of the resistance to tetracycline which is by the way an antibiotic that’s barely used anyhow these days,” said Dr. Williams-Rodriguez.

On May 20th the HSA will hold a symposium on human, animal and environmental health with a focus on antimicrobial resistance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

