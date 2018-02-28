Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Sports

Athletes make push for CARIFTA times at 2018 CUC Championships

February 27, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s amateur track and field stars hit the clay at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex 23-24th February in one of their final attempts to meet the Cayman Islands Athletics Association’s CARIFTA standards at the 2018 CUC Championships.

345 Athletics Club’s Ava Hider clocked her 3rd qualifying time of the year in the girls under-17 3000 meters with a time of 10:40:62. Hider had previously met qualifying standards in the 800 meters (5:22.0) and 1500 meters (4:55.06). The 15-year-old says representing Cayman at the Games March 30 – April 2, 2018 in Nassau, Bahamas would be a huge accomplishment.

“I’m really excited and it will be an amazing opportunity. It shows that all this hard work, training and the work you put in really does pay off.”

Another CARIFTA hopeful is Mustang Track Club’s Michael Smikle, meeting the qualifying time in the men’s under-20 800 meters with a time of 1:58:33 seconds. Smikle, who ran a personal best in the event, says getting the call to the Cayman’s CARFITA team would be a dream come true.

“I performed well, and also qualified so yes I think i did well. I’ve trained hard, hopefully I’ll be successful in the Bahamas.”

According to CIAA members, the selection committee that set the standards for the 2018 CARIFTA Games is set to meet this week, at which time a list will be circulated with the names of all the athletes that have met the standards over the course of the season.

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: