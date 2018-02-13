Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Bail denied for man police say had loaded gun, cocaine

February 12, 2018
Felicia Rankin
A 37-year old George Town man Monday (12 February) made his first appearance in court after he was arrested last week for firearm and drug offences.

James Winton’s bail application was denied.

He’s charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession and consumption of cocaine.

Police last week said they found a loaded revolver at an address in the Safe Haven area of West Bay. They later arrested Mr. Winton in connection with that discovery.

Mr. Winton will remain in custody and his next court date is set for 26 February.

Felicia Rankin

