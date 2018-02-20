Barnes: CIAA ‘remains steadfast’ in decision to ban disgraced coach Stephens

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) has responded to legal threats by disgraced coach Ato Stephens for his removal and subsequent ban of his membership, submitted in a letter 9th February.

“The executive committee met last week and we remain steadfast with the original decision” said CIAA President Lance Barnes in a message to Cayman 27 earlier today.

Stephens threatened legal action earlier in the month for what he describes as an ‘unlawful expulsion’ and a ‘violation of his fundamental human rights.’

Mr. Stephens originally was sentenced to 18 months in prison and deportation in August after he was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network in relation to the photos exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl whom he coached. Barnes says the Athletics Association’s executive committee voted to ban him permanently shortly after.

