Barnes: CIAA ‘remains steadfast’ in decision to ban disgraced coach Stephens

February 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) has responded to legal threats by disgraced coach Ato Stephens for his removal and subsequent ban of his membership, submitted in a letter 9th February.

“The executive committee met last week and we remain steadfast with the original decision” said CIAA President Lance Barnes in a message to Cayman 27 earlier today.

Stephens threatened legal action earlier in the month for what he describes as an ‘unlawful expulsion’ and a ‘violation of his fundamental human rights.’

Mr. Stephens originally was sentenced to 18 months in prison and deportation in August after he was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network in relation to the photos exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl whom he coached. Barnes says the Athletics Association’s executive committee voted to ban him permanently shortly after.

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

