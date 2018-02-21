Beach access report released; activist reacts

For the first time, government has released a comprehensive report on beach accesses.

The 1,174 page report details every existing registered and unregistered beach access across Cayman’s three islands, both public and private.

The issue of public rights of way to the beach has long been an issue for activists, who complained private individuals were infringing on public accesses. Now, there’s a proper document to specify what accesses are open to the public.

Activist Billy Adam said he welcomes the long-awaited report, but ultimately, he said a solution to the confusion is simple.

“All it needed, all along, is for those in government that have been probably preventing the registrar of lands from doing what was her duty to do, to let her get on and do what needs to be done under section 138,” said Mr. Adam.

The report will also be given to the newly created Public Lands Committee to use for reference. Mr. Adams believes the group is all smoke and mirrors.

“The creation of the commission in some aspects, is a smoke and mirrors game to try and make it sound like this is something new, and this wonderful new organisation is going to be able to do it. The law has been there,” he said.

Of course we can’t name off or show you all of the hundreds of access points detailed in the report, but you can download the full report and check them out for yourself right here.

