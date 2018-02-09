Beating the flu naturally

While Public Health is advocating vaccination, the recent reports suggest that vaccines are not that effective against the flu. Local Naturopathic doctor Rick Lee says all you really need to beat the flu is a strong immune system.

Dr. Lee says Influenza A and Influenza B are no match for someone with a strong immune system, as long as they eat nutritiously, get adequate rest, and other natural health laws that support optimal health.

“This year the CDC has come out and said, this year’s flu vaccine is only approximately 10% effective, so my focus would be on prevention,” said Dr. Lee.

The New England Journal of Medicine reports that “vaccine effectiveness against influenza a (H3N2) virus was at 10 percent in Australia.”

Then there are some people who just can’t get vaccinated because of health concerns.

So how do you fight the flu?

Dr. Rick Lee recommends using Vitamin C and multivitamins and immune specific minerals and herbs to strengthen the immune system, as well as using ginger to help relieve nausea and chamomile help relax the child and soothe the stomach.

“What I used to do for my children when they were little, i used to mix the herb powder in in applesauce, not any added sugar, just regular straight pure applesauce and feed it to them by the spoonful’s,” said Dr. Lee.

He said boosting up the immune system will also treat symptoms in both adults and children. He said patients have reported fever and vomiting which he say is good to a limit but those symptoms must be monitored.

“When they vomit, the body, the system is trying to expel the toxins or the poisons out of the stomach, I’m not saying let the child keep vomiting, but what I am saying is realize it’s happening because it’s a natural reaction of the body,” said Dr. Lee.

To keep the immune system strong, Dr. Lee recommended staying away from alcohol and keeping sugar away from children.

“Sugar also weakens the immune system, strenuous exercise, staying up too late, believe it or not, emotions like anger or bitterness or resentment all those take a toll on the immune system,” said Dr. Lee.

Public Health Surveillance Officer, Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe says in regards to the vaccines 10% effectiveness, “The vaccine still doesn’t cover H3N2 100%, but the Center for Disease Control still recommends it.”

He continued to say it has value because it covers you from other flu strains as well.

