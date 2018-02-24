Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Sports

‘Being here builds hope’: Wilkinson checks in from IMG Academy

February 23, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Seventeen-year-old Jade Wilkinson, one of Cayman’s top female junior tennis players, enrolled at the IMG Academy in Florida early January. The popular sports academy specializes in training young athletes in various sports, and Wilkinson says the new scenery has revitalized her desire to pursue a career in tennis as far as she can.

“Now that I’m here in this atmosphere where champions are created, and many college players are made, it just means a lot that I can atmosphere as them and improve the same way as they did.”

Wilkinson, who is a Dart scholarship recipient, will spend the remaining months of the 2018 term at the Bradenton campus. Wilkinson adds playing with more athletes like herself on a daily basis has matured her game.

“Practicing with other girls my level, helps me to gain more match experience, and be more prepared for college.”

Wilkinson is hoping she can return to the school for her senior year, but her future beyond this year is undetermined.

“I would graduate knowing I’ve improved in tennis mentally and physically. I’d be more prepared for collegiate tennis. Just being able to say I was a graduate of IMG Academy would be amazing.”

Regardless of how long she will spend at IMG, Wilkinson says the time she has spent at the campus has been memorable.

“It just builds hope and keeps you motivated to keep training and work for your goals.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: