Big Story: Andre Gooden on his farming community

February 13, 2018
Philipp Richter
With the 51st annual Agriculture Show kicking off tomorrow, we speak to local farmer Andre Gooden from Charlito’s Greenhouse, to discuss the farming community he is building in West Bay, to teaching farming in the schools and what agriculture means to him.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

