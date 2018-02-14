With the 51st annual Agriculture Show kicking off tomorrow, we speak to local farmer Andre Gooden from Charlito’s Greenhouse, to discuss the farming community he is building in West Bay, to teaching farming in the schools and what agriculture means to him.
-
Share This!
Big Story: Andre Gooden on his farming community
February 13, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Police confirm 2nd man drowned on Monday (12 February)
February 13, 2018
News
Police want drivers to be more vigilant
February 13, 2018
News
Ghost Caymanian numbers between 300-400 says HSM
February 13, 2018
About the author
Philipp Richter
Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.