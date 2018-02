Ash Wednesday is less than a week away and that means The Grounds in Lower Valley will soon be abuzz with excitement thanks to the annual Agriculture Show slated for that very day.

Water Authority’s Hannah Reid and National Weather Service’s John Tibbetts join Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set Thursday (8 February) to talk about their involvement with the event and why they as Caymanians enjoy the experience.

