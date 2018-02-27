Big Story: CITA boss talks prospective music & dancing, liquor law changes

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association calls for Government to review and amend two laws that they say are outdated — the Music and Dancing Control Law and Liquor Licensing Law.

Issues with the two laws came to the fore two months ago when many businesses had to scrap their New Year’s Eve plans.

CITA President Theresa Broderick-Leacock joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set Monday (26 February) to talk about the prospective changes and why CITA feels they need to happen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

