Big Story: Former legal draftsman questions legality, ethics of Radio Cayman guests’ removal

February 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Former legal draftsman Bilika Simamba questions the legality and the ethics surrounding the reported removal of two regular Radio Cayman guests for their views on the Government. 

He joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live Thursday (1 February) to talk about freedom of expression in Cayman after Dr. Steve McField says he and Theresa Pitcairn were told they couldn’t co-host the For the Record morning talk show because a Government minister did not want them there

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

