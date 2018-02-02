Big Story: Former legal draftsman questions legality, ethics of Radio Cayman guests’ removal

Former legal draftsman Bilika Simamba questions the legality and the ethics surrounding the reported removal of two regular Radio Cayman guests for their views on the Government.

He joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live Thursday (1 February) to talk about freedom of expression in Cayman after Dr. Steve McField says he and Theresa Pitcairn were told they couldn’t co-host the For the Record morning talk show because a Government minister did not want them there.

