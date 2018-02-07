Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Big Story: Scott says Fintech could provide next big boom for Cayman’s economy

February 6, 2018
Kevin Morales
Financial technology and associated products appear to be cusp of becoming a day-to-day part of our lives. 

Everyone is talking about Fintech — from investors to entrepreneurs to your average person just wondering what it’s all about.

Here in Cayman, we’ve heard a lot about how Fintech — and specifically blockchain companies — are looking to the Cayman Islands to set up shop. 

On Tuesday’s (6 February) Big Story segment, Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott talks more about this emerging industry and how it could impact Cayman’s economy. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

