Big Story: Scott says Fintech could provide next big boom for Cayman’s economy

Financial technology and associated products appear to be cusp of becoming a day-to-day part of our lives.

Everyone is talking about Fintech — from investors to entrepreneurs to your average person just wondering what it’s all about.

Here in Cayman, we’ve heard a lot about how Fintech — and specifically blockchain companies — are looking to the Cayman Islands to set up shop.

On Tuesday’s (6 February) Big Story segment, Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott talks more about this emerging industry and how it could impact Cayman’s economy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

