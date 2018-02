The Stay-Focused organisation is not new to Cayman.

The non-profit that in the past has taught those with disabilities how to dive in the Cayman Islands and helped start the Push Across Cayman event is back in the country for a 23 February fundraiser featuring country star Patty Griffin.

Founder Roger Muller and Mentor Gail Gaeng join Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set Tuesday 20 February to talk more about the event.

