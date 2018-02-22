Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Blue Spot parking lot confrontation turns ugly

February 21, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A Blue Spot parking run-in ends with an ugly confrontation. The video already has more than 5,000 views on social media. It was posted by “Blue Spot” activist Kent McTaggart, whose son is disabled.  According to his post, it’s the moments after he confronted a woman he suspects illegally parked in the spot. He appears to be standing behind the car on the phone. He posted online that he was calling the police. The driver appears to reverse the car and pull out at a high rate of speed.

The online group “Blue Spot” recently announced it was working more closely with police to ticket those illegally parked in these spots. What do you think about this confrontation and about this video? 

