Bodden Town man charged with forgery

A Bodden Town man is facing criminal charges for trying to use fake documents to form a corporate entity in Cayman some five years ago.

According to an RCIPS statement today (20 February) the 42-year-old man was formally charged yesterday (19 February) with one count each of forgery and uttering a false document.

Police said the charges relate to documents he submitted in 2012 and 2013 to incorporate an entity here. The man is expected in court on Tuesday 20 March.

