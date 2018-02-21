Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Crime News

Bodden Town man charged with forgery

February 20, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A Bodden Town man is facing criminal charges for trying to use fake documents to form a corporate entity in Cayman some five years ago.
According to an RCIPS statement today (20 February) the 42-year-old man was formally charged yesterday (19 February) with one count each of forgery and uttering a false document.
Police said the charges relate to documents he submitted in 2012 and 2013 to incorporate an entity here. The man is expected in court on Tuesday 20 March.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: