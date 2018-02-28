Booker, Wilkinson, Ellison winners in 2nd round of Junior Tennis Circuit

Here’s a look at round two of the Junior Tennis Circuit held 23-25th February at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club:
Under-10
1st place – Phin Ellison
2nd place – Albert Berksoy
3rd place – Milana Thompson
Phin ‘Big Win’ Ellison went 4-0 with victories against Milana Thompson (6-2, 6-2), Quinn Small (6-2, 6-2), Albert Berksoy (6-3, 7-6) and Alex Linkowski (6-2, 6-2) to take 1st place in the under-10 bracket.
Under-14
1st place – Willow Wilkinson
2nd place – Alex Priestley
3rd place – Rafael Wejbora
Consolation winner – Xavier Marshall
Doubles winners – Ben Prialux and Phin Ellison
Willow Wilkinson went 5-0 with wins against Barnaby Robinson (6-2, 6-3), Ben Priaulx (6-2, 6-2), Digby Robinson (6-2, 6-2) and Alex Priestley (6-3, 7-5) to take the under-14 bracket.
Under-18
1st place – Jake Booker
2nd place – Lauren Fullerton
3rd place – Jakub Neveril
Jake Booker received a bye in round one, only to knock off Oscar Bjuroe (6-0, 6-1) and Lauren Fullerton (6-1, 6-2) to top the under-18 bracket.
