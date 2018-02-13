Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Boy arrested after allegedly hitting school employee with wrench

February 12, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police arrested a boy after he allegedly struck a school employee with a wrench, according to an RCIPS statement.

Police Monday (12 February) confirmed the incident, which happened Thursday (8 February) at John Gray High School.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of assault.

His parents were present during the arrest, police say.

He was taken to the Fairbanks Detention Centre and later bailed.

The employee received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

We reached out to the Department of Education. A spokesperson issued this statement:

“This is now part of a police investigation and therefore I am unable to comment further other than to say that we are supporting the RCIPS, the teacher involved and the parents of the young man in establishing the facts and ensuring that appropriate sanctions and measures are put in placed.”

