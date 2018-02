One woman dies following a motor vehicle collision on Cayman Brac, an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed with Cayman 27.

It was a two-vehicle crash.

Cayman 27 understands at least one other person remains hospitalised.

Details are few at this time and Cayman 27 will update this post as more information becomes available.

This marks the second fatal car crash on Cayman’s roads in 2018. Earlier this month, Altameka Bodden died following a crash in East End.

