Breaking down the beach access report numbers

Government issued a first of its kind report on beach accesses in Cayman.

Public rights of way to the beach have long been a hot topic and this report details all beach access points across Cayman’s three islands.

In total Grand Cayman has 279 total beach accesses both private and public.

There are 108 registered public paths to the sea.

With 17 paths clear and with a sign.

91 paths are partially or fully blocked and/or missing a sign entirely.

There are 112 unregistered public paths to the sea.

94 are clear while 18 are blocked or have overgrown plants around them.

And as for registered private rights of way to the sea there are 59 accesses.

Cayman Brac has 58 and Little Cayman has 48 beach access points in total.

If you are interested in reading the report here is the link http://www.education.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/mehhome/pressroom/2014/beach-access-report-2017/Beach-Access-Report-2017.pdf

