Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Breaking down the beach access report numbers

February 22, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Government issued a first of its kind report on beach accesses in Cayman.

Public rights of way to the beach have long been a hot topic and this report details all beach access points across Cayman’s three islands.

In total Grand Cayman has 279 total beach accesses both private and public.

There are 108 registered public paths to the sea.

With 17 paths clear and with a sign.

91 paths are partially or fully blocked and/or missing a sign entirely.

There are 112 unregistered public paths to the sea.

94 are clear while 18 are blocked or have overgrown plants around them.

And as for registered private rights of way to the sea there are 59 accesses.

Cayman Brac has 58 and Little Cayman has 48 beach access points in total.

If you are interested in reading the report here is the link http://www.education.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/mehhome/pressroom/2014/beach-access-report-2017/Beach-Access-Report-2017.pdf

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: