BREAKING NEWS: Fire at George Town landfill

Fire has broken out at the George Town landfill.

Cayman 27 understands Fire Services personnel are currently on the scene trying to contain the fire which is located at the top of the mountain of trash.

According to initial reports, the fire was reported around 12:12 pm. Appliances from West Bay and George Town were dispatched to the landfill.

Cayman 27 crews are on scene and they tell us firefighters are working to isolate the fire at the moment.

We will continue to follow this developing story. Check back for updates and the full story tonight on Cayman 27 News at 6.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

