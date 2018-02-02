BREAKING: Second man arrested in connection with murder

Police Friday (2 February) confirm a second man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Omar Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was shot and killed on 20 January in a parking lot off Eastern Avenue.

Police say the second suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday (31 January). He’s a 23-year-old George Town resident. He remains in police custody, an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed.

A 27-year-old George Town man was arrested and later released last month in connection with the matter. He remains on bail.

