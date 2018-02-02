Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
BREAKING: Second man arrested in connection with murder

February 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police Friday (2 February) confirm a second man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Omar Bailey. 

Mr. Bailey was shot and killed on 20 January in a parking lot off Eastern Avenue. 

Police say the second suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday (31 January). He’s a 23-year-old George Town resident. He remains in police custody, an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed. 

A 27-year-old George Town man was arrested and later released last month in connection with the matter. He remains on bail. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

