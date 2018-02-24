Bryan pushes for using pension funds to save homes

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan is taking a motion to the Legislative Assembly to change the Pensions Law to give Caymanians more access to their pensions to save their homes.

Mr. Bryan says he’s created this motion to help people who are facing foreclosures. The current law states that individuals can take up to $35,000 from their pension to pay off their mortgage, but he wants to increase that to $100,000 for the sole purpose to pay off a mortgage. But he said anyone accessing that has to up their pension payments.

“If you no longer have to pay your mortgage, an average mortgage is $1200 (a month), it’s paid off, so you don’t have that expense, so if you increase your pension contributions from 150 dollars to double that amount to 300, it shouldn’t be a problem because you no longer have the expense of the whole mortgage payment,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Bryan will be bringing three motions to the LA, which resumes on the 14 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

