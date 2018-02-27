Hurley’s Media Sales
Bryan sets sights on top posts in motions

February 26, 2018
Philipp Richter
George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan plans to bring motions to the Legislative Assembly requiring two top public service posts are made available to Caymanians only.

Mr.Bryan’s motions eye the posts of Fire Chief and Immigration Chief.
Mr. Bryan says Caymanians have run these services in the past and can do so now.

As opposed to the field of the rest of the world to say “we can always find somebody better somewhere else, this forces us to make sure that we do the proper training and succession planning to have Caymanians available for those posts once it’s mandated by law,” Mr. Bryan.

The next sitting of the LA is scheduled for 14 March.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

