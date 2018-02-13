Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Business Beat: Saucha’s Conscious living

February 12, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Saucha’s Conscious Living currently offers a vegan meal delivery service and produces kombucha, a form of healthy soda made with yeast.

Co-founder of Saucha Conscious Living, Britta Bush, says the business will have its first store front in George Town, and will feature a cafe that offers vegan food, coffee, tea, vegan baked desserts and their kombucha.

“The role that food has in our healing and our health, so kombucha was one of the first things i discovered. It’s really beneficial as a probiotic as a live food as something that we can handcraft ourselves,” Ms. Bush said.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

