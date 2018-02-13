Business Beat: Saucha’s Conscious living

Saucha’s Conscious Living currently offers a vegan meal delivery service and produces kombucha, a form of healthy soda made with yeast.

Co-founder of Saucha Conscious Living, Britta Bush, says the business will have its first store front in George Town, and will feature a cafe that offers vegan food, coffee, tea, vegan baked desserts and their kombucha.

“The role that food has in our healing and our health, so kombucha was one of the first things i discovered. It’s really beneficial as a probiotic as a live food as something that we can handcraft ourselves,” Ms. Bush said.

