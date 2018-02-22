Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Calls for filmmakers need to rate their films

February 21, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Arts festival season is approaching and the Cayman Film Board Control is calling on those producing films to have their motion pictures rated.
The board said it is seeing an increase in local productions and under the Film Exhibition Control Law films that will be screened on the island and have not been rated by an international recognized film board must be submitted to the Film Control Board for a public rating certificate.
This certificate allows viewers to have clarity and context of the films they are viewing.
“It’s important for filmmakers to rate their films so they can let their audience know exactly what they’ve decided to watch, not every armature film is going to be suitable for a 10-year-old, 12-year-old, 13-year-old and you want to educate your audience on what it is they’re coming to see,” said Film Control Board Member, Tonie Chisholm.

http://www.dci.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/ivbhome/pressroom/2016/new-law-improves-regulation-of-public-exhibition-of-films

http://www.caymanislands.ky/filmcommission.aspx

Films can be submitted at filmcontrolboard@gov.ky

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: