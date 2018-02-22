Calls for filmmakers need to rate their films

Arts festival season is approaching and the Cayman Film Board Control is calling on those producing films to have their motion pictures rated.

The board said it is seeing an increase in local productions and under the Film Exhibition Control Law films that will be screened on the island and have not been rated by an international recognized film board must be submitted to the Film Control Board for a public rating certificate.

This certificate allows viewers to have clarity and context of the films they are viewing.

“It’s important for filmmakers to rate their films so they can let their audience know exactly what they’ve decided to watch, not every armature film is going to be suitable for a 10-year-old, 12-year-old, 13-year-old and you want to educate your audience on what it is they’re coming to see,” said Film Control Board Member, Tonie Chisholm.

http://www.dci.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/ivbhome/pressroom/2016/new-law-improves-regulation-of-public-exhibition-of-films

http://www.caymanislands.ky/filmcommission.aspx

Films can be submitted at filmcontrolboard@gov.ky

