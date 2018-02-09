Camana Bay Southbound lane opens

Those of you heading south past Camana Bay today (8 February) would have noticed something new on your commute. One of the southbound lanes that borders the Esterley Tibbetts highway median opened today.

This entire project is part of the third amendment to the agreement between Dart Real Estate and The National Roads Authority.

Southbound traffic will be shifted onto this new lane while the existing lane will be closed to allow for two more additional southbound lanes to be competed.

Maris Avenue at Camana Bay will be temporarily closed until the additional lanes are complete and several other roads at Camana Bay will be closed on-and-off over the next few weeks. Anyone travelling to Cayman International School is encouraged to use the Minerva Drive entrance, just off the Camana Bay south roundabout.

