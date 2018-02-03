Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Cayman Airways teases creature comforts, including WiFi

February 2, 2018
Joe Avary
Cayman Airways promises its new 737 8-max aircraft will be a leap forward in terms of creature comforts, including on-board WiFi.

But CEO Fabian Whorms told Cayman 27 its unlikely that the new planes’ on-board WiFi will include outside access to the internet due to the high cost of providing the service.

He told Cayman 27 the airline is currently exploring its options.

“What we are working on is a system where we were have a lot of on-board content, a tremendous amount of on-board content, including what they call early window movies,” he explained. “The same sorts of stuff that you may want to look at while you are, if you were on the internet, we hope to have a lot of content.”

Mr. Whorms said he hopes to make local content like our very own Cayman 27 news a part of those on-board options, available via Wi-Fi direct to every seat.

The first of the new 737 8-max aircraft is expected to be in service in December 2018.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community.

