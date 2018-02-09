Cayman Arts Festival turns 14

Cayman Arts Festival is in its 14th year and co-founder and artistic director Glen Inanga says this is a year of firsts.

He says Cayman Arts Festival offers people a unique experience because of the eclectic selection of music and art.

The festival recently hosted its first exhibition with the Visual Arts Society, which featured poetry readings.

“We’re very proud of showcasing that local talent, we are very proud of them sort of collaborating with our visiting artists, we try our very best to have that cross pollination, in a sense, the cross poetization between visiting artists and our local artists,” said Mr. Inanga.

There is one more event for the Cayman Arts Festival starting at 7 p.m. tonight (8 February) at the Westin.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/CaymanArtsFestival/

