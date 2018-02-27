Cayman Classic adds Clemson, Georgia to 2018 lineup for November tournament

The Cayman Islands Classic has added both Clemson University and the University of Georgia to the list of schools announced last month as part of 2018 tournament slated for 19th-21st November.

Cayman Islands Classic Jill Turk said “we are excited to announce that we have recently signed 17th ranked Clemson University, from the ACC Conference, and the University of Georgia, from the SEC conference, to play in the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic. In addition to Creighton University, we now have 3 teams from the power five conferences that will showcase strong NCAA Division 1 competition. Our lineup already includes St. Bonaventure University, Illinois State University, Boise State University and the University of Akron. The eighth team will be announced at a later date. We feel this is a strong lineup going into year two of the tournament and will attract a loyal following of basketball fans to the Cayman Islands.”

In the inaugural Cayman Classic held 20th-22nd November 2017, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 78-53 in the tournament’s final.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

