Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Cayman Cricket prepares for T20 battle with Argentina

February 1, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After a disappointing 50-over tour in South Africa that saw Cayman’s men’s national cricket team return winless, a jump in the ICC rankings from 52nd to 43rd has breathed new life into a squad that now faces a familiar foe in another do or die battle.

Cayman will once again face Argentina with a chance at returning to the World Cricket League’s division five on the line, this time in a three-day T20 series starting March 24th.

Captain Ramon Sealy says the team still sees positives from their 2017 performance in Benoni.

“I think we played we just didn’t get the results our performance warranted.”

Vice Captain Alessandro Morris says the shorter format will yield results.

“When you look at the results in South Africa, we just take what we get from it. We play well in parts, and T20 is a shorter format, so I think we will play well and I am looking forward to this competition.”

In February 2017, Cayman swept Argentina in their three game 50-over international series. The win gained them entry into the World Cricket League’s Division Five.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: