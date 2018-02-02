Cayman Cricket prepares for T20 battle with Argentina

After a disappointing 50-over tour in South Africa that saw Cayman’s men’s national cricket team return winless, a jump in the ICC rankings from 52nd to 43rd has breathed new life into a squad that now faces a familiar foe in another do or die battle.

Cayman will once again face Argentina with a chance at returning to the World Cricket League’s division five on the line, this time in a three-day T20 series starting March 24th.

Captain Ramon Sealy says the team still sees positives from their 2017 performance in Benoni.

“I think we played we just didn’t get the results our performance warranted.”

Vice Captain Alessandro Morris says the shorter format will yield results.

“When you look at the results in South Africa, we just take what we get from it. We play well in parts, and T20 is a shorter format, so I think we will play well and I am looking forward to this competition.”

In February 2017, Cayman swept Argentina in their three game 50-over international series. The win gained them entry into the World Cricket League’s Division Five.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

