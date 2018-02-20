Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 February

February 19, 2018
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Synopsis:

 

Moderate to fresh easterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman to fresh wind from tomorrow morning as a ridge of high pressure over the Northwest Caribbean strengthens. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
 
 
 
 

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Wed

    Mostly sunny today,Partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Mostly sunny today,Partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 20 to 25 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers of morning and late night showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers of morning and late night showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Fri

    Mainly fair skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    86°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should continue to exercise caution over the open water today.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

