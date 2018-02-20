Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 February

Mon 86°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers. WINDS East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Tue 86°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers. WINDS East to southeast at 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Wed 86°F 76°F FORECAST Mostly sunny today,Partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of late night showers. WINDS East to northeast at 20 to 25 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Thu 86°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers of morning and late night showers. WINDS East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Fri 86°F 75°F FORECAST Mainly fair skies with a 30% chance of morning showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should continue to exercise caution over the open water today.