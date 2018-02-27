Cayman Islands weather forecast: 26-27 February

Synopsis:
Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a weak ridge of high pressure lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Sister Islands moving towards the southwest.
Mon
87°F
76°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers mainly over the Sister Islands, becoming mainly sunny skies by afternoon with a 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.
SEA STATE
Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.
Tue
87°F
76°F
FORECAST
Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of evening showers.
WINDS
East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.
SEA STATE
Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.
Wed
87°F
76°F
FORECAST
Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.
SEA STATE
Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.
Thu
87°F
76°F
FORECAST
Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.
SEA STATE
Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
Fri
86°F
76°F
FORECAST
Fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
North to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.
SEA STATE
Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
