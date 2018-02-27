Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 26-27 February

February 26, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a weak ridge of high pressure lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Sister Islands moving towards the southwest.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers mainly over the Sister Islands, becoming mainly sunny skies by afternoon with a 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers mainly over the Sister Islands, becoming mainly sunny skies by afternoon with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Tue

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of evening showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of evening showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Wed

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Thu

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

