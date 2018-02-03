Cayman Islands weather forecast: weekend of 2-4 February

Synopsis:
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving west.
