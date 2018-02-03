Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Cayman Islands weather forecast: weekend of 2-4 February

February 2, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area moving west.
 
 
 
 

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers today, Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers tonight.

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers today, Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers tonight.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet.Small craft should caution over the open water.

  • Sun

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    85°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gust during the daytime.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Mon

    Mainly sunny skies with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly sunny skies with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Tue

    Mainly sunny skies with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    85°F
    74°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly sunny skies with a 20% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. A Small craft should exercise caution over the open waters.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

