Cayman named chair of UK Overseas Territories Association

Cayman is the new head of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association, UKOTA.

On 1 February Cayman’s UK representative Eric Bush assumed the Association’s chairmanship.

Mr. Bush’s ascension means Cayman will host the next pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting. That’s when overseas territory leaders set out their agenda for the JMC meeting with the UK government later in the year.

As head of UKOTA Cayman will lead the political council. It sets out the policies of the association and approves all decisions, activities and agendas.

Mr. Bush said, “We look forward to setting an industrious agenda that produces and very fruitful and productive year for all of its members.” Cayman will also co-chair the financial services sub-committee together with the British Virgin Islands.

