Cayman Now

Cayman Now: Customs Department of the Cayman Islands

February 8, 2018
Paul Lankford
Host Barrie Quappe is joined by two representatives from the Customs Department of the Cayman Islands to talk about their new system which aims to eventually be completely paperless.  

