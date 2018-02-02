Cayman told to be wary of Measles

Cayman’s Public Health Department has issued an alert for travelers be aware of Measles.

This after confirmation of an imported case in the Caribbean.

Health leaders ask anyone returning from the UK, US or Europe to seek medical attention if you suffer from a sudden high fever and rash.

Manager of the Health Services Authority nurse Angela Graham said,“If you are traveling to any of the affected areas where measles has been confirmed, safeguard yourself and your family by ensuring that your, and your children’s, immunizations against measles are up-to-date.”

The Public Health Department said there have been no measles cases in the Cayman Islands since 1990.

However, they did add there is the risk of transmission in areas with susceptible populations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

