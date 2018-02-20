CBAC’s Crooks takes down 6 records as CARIFTA team takes shape at CIASA Nationals

Hundreds of swimmers hit the pool for the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association’s National Swimming Championships at the Camana Bay Aquatic Club 15th-18th February.

Stingray Swim Club’s Allyson Belfonte broke the Cayman Islands national record in the 200 meter individual medley with a time of 2:39.97. Shortly thereafter, Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Jillian Crooks broke the same record with a time of 2:34:32. Crooks finished 1st in six events and top two in 8 out of 10 finals. Crooks’ weekend in the pool included 6 new swimming records: 5 national records and 1 CIASA record.

“I’m feeling good I broke the national record, I’m glad that my friend also broke the national record. Both of us like to race each other and push each other” said Crooks.

Belfonte says she was also pleased with achieving the 200 meter fly benchmark for girl’s 13-14 age group.

“I have another year to make that time but I made it when I have a year so its great feels quite good to get it now instead of worrying about getting it next year.”

Stingray’s Jake Bailey was tops for boys ages 13-14, achieving 1st place finishes in six out of seven races. Bailey only 2nd place finish at the meet came in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 58.22, narrowly edged by CBAC’s Ben Somerville (58:08). When Cayman 27 spoke with Bailey Saturday evening, he was happy with the results he had achieved thus far.

“I think that I did very well. I thought I might have made all three wins but very close.”

Distance specialist John Bodden took 1st place in 4 events for boys ages 15-17. Bodden says he’s hitting his stride ahead of the region’s biggest amateur competition.

“I’m satisfied with my performance especially now leading into CARIFTA. It’s a good stepping stone knowing what I have to improve on between now and then.”

With a number of strong performances from Cayman’s top amateur swimmers, the country looks to be in good shape heading into the CARIFTA Championships starting march 4th in Jamaica.

Here’s a look at all the results from the 2018 CIASA National Championships:

2018 CIASA Nationals

