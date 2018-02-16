CCMI’s ‘Reefs Go Live’ brings underwater world to the classroom

An educational initiative from the Central Caribbean Marine Institute in Little Cayman aims to bring learning to new depths.

Reefs Go Live aims to connect students to the underwater world by delivering a real-time interactive broadcast directly to the classroom from the coral reef.

Live from Little Cayman’s famous Bloody Bay Wall, and directly to the classroom.

“It’s just having that exposure, sparking that curiosity for the ocean,” said CCMI Education Programmes Manager Tom Sparke.

Mr. Sparke told Cayman 27 the Reefs Go Live programme engages year five and six students as CCMI scientists work to unlock the secrets of the coral reef.

“We really really try to focus on the government schools. All of the curriculum is aligned to the science national curriculum here in the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Sparke. “The students can see live the actual research that we do and ask questions in real-time using some high technology and full face masks.”

He told Cayman 27 bringing the technology together to actually broadcast live from the reef was no simple task.

“None of this has been off the shelf, but the rewards have been immense, just to see the reaction. I’ve had teachers messaging me with short little videos of students, and to have that reward in that field, that is just incredible,” said Mr. Sparke.

He says the Reefs Go Live programme furthers CCMI’s push for ocean literacy in the Cayman Islands, and beyond.

“A lot of students, they’re not able to visit the ocean, whether it is financial barriers, physical barriers, even geographical barriers. So if we can take those away and spark that curiosity, then hopefully they will go on to then further explore the ocean themselves,” he explained.

Next week – Reefs Go Live is scheduled to broadcast live to classrooms all across Cayman. Monday 19 February’s programme will pertain to underwater symbiosis, and Tuesday 20 February’s lesson will focus on the lionfish invasion.

