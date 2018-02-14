Celebrating women through Colour Me Purple event

Mother, sister, wife or friend we all have women in our lives.

And March is women’s month, which is why the Family Resource Center is making sure to dedicate their time in honouring the progress of women in society.

One of the events planned by FRC is the 5th annual Colour Me Purple walk/run.

It is a part of its press for progress campaign to continue the enrichment of women and young girls’ roles in society.

But director at FRC Charmaine Miller emphasizes that though it is a celebration of women it does not mean its only for women.

“Equal pay gender based discrimination you know we want to make sure that were promoting more leadership roles in which our women are participating and a lot of people may think that the event…is only for women and girls but gender equality or a change in the entire society can’t happen if it’s only being pushed for by one specific gender,” said Ms. Miller.

All proceeds from the event go towards empowerment programmes held by the FRC for women and youth of Cayman.

