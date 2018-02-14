Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Chamber host Be Informed: Consumer Protection

February 13, 2018
Chamber president Paul Byles says that the consumer protection law will affect the everyday business of businesses. Mr Byles says that understanding how a law will affect businesses, especially small businesses is extremely important. He said, “I want feed back as how this might impact their businesses and their operation and from their we can provide that feed back directly to those drafting the legislation.”

Mr Byles says that the be informed meeting for members will take place on February 22nd at the Chamber of Commerce office.

