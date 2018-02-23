Chamber hosts mentor luncheon

The Chamber of Commerce gathered mentors and mentees for a luncheon at The Wharf Restuarant. Their goal in mind, encouraging companies to continue and in some case increase how much young persons are being mentored through Mentor Cayman. The luncheon included a talk from 2017 YCLA recipient Faith Gealy. To help promote mentoring and internship, the Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Career’s day in the Sir Vassel Johson Hall at the University College of the Cayman Islands tomorrow (23 February.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

