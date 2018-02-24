Chamber of Commerce UCCI Career Day lauded by students

Hundreds of student gathered at the University College of the Cayman Islands today (23 February) for the Chamber of Commerce Careers Day conference. Students had a chance to visit with more than 30 companies. They had opportunities to apply for scholarships and internships while learning more about possible career paths. Joel Beltran said, “It brings youth from all around Cayman and basically introduces them to possible fields that they may be interested in.”

