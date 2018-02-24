Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Chamber of Commerce UCCI Career Day lauded by students

February 23, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Hundreds of student gathered at the University College of the Cayman Islands today (23 February) for the Chamber of Commerce Careers Day conference. Students had a chance to visit with more than 30 companies. They had opportunities to apply for scholarships and internships while learning more about possible career paths. Joel Beltran said, “It brings youth from all around Cayman and basically introduces them to possible fields that they may be interested in.”

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: